iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iQIYI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Pei expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for iQIYI’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IQ. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.20 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.48.

Shares of IQ opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $28.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 175.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,767,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,247 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 38.3% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after buying an additional 205,153 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 169.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 360,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 540,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 52.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 143,868 shares during the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

