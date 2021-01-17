iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Update

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,429,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $118.45. 5,978,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,060,436. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.09 and a 12-month high of $123.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.17.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEF. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98.8% during the third quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.