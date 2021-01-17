iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (NYSEARCA:STLG) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (NYSEARCA:STLG) dropped 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.85 and last traded at $31.85. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.98.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87.

