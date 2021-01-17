iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Trading Down 5.4%

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)’s stock price fell 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.27 and last traded at $30.56. 12,290,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 13,755,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54,376 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 137,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 43,409 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 552,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 180,465 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.