iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NASDAQ:EWJE) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NASDAQ:EWJE) were down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.12 and last traded at $39.12. Approximately 1,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82.

