iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

IJS stock opened at $88.62 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $90.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

