iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.08

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $87.08 and traded as high as $96.36. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF shares last traded at $94.30, with a volume of 199,175 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 135.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile (BATS:ITA)

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

