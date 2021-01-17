ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ITM Power Plc manufactures integrated hydrogen energy solutions for grid balancing and energy storage services as well as for the production of clean fuel for transport, renewable heat and chemicals. ITM Power Plc is based in Sheffield, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on ITM Power in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Investec raised ITM Power to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ITM Power in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of ITM Power stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.61. 106,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,167. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. ITM Power has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $9.55.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

