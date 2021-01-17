J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $160.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $145.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. 140166 upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.95.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $151.51 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $153.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,136,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,481,000 after purchasing an additional 154,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,657,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,195,000 after buying an additional 42,005 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,431,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,949,000 after buying an additional 446,658 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 317.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,137,000 after acquiring an additional 584,568 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

