J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.02

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and traded as high as $3.44. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 26,253 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63.

About J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.