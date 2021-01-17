Jack H. Brier Purchases 32,000 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) CEO Jack H. Brier bought 32,000 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00.

USAC stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.37. USA Compression Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. The business had revenue of $161.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.35%. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,000.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 24,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 24,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

