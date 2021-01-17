Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives $46.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $33.44. 508,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,679. Jamf has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jamf will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jamf news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 154,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 10,613,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $339,647,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,728,134 shares of company stock worth $375,300,288 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

