Janney Montgomery Scott Boosts Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $45.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ALLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.55.

ALLY opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $41.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

