Jarvis Network Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and $1.06 million worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00047293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00127476 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00066516 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00250754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00067938 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,359.43 or 0.95803988 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

