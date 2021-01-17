Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Persimmon in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Persimmon’s FY2021 earnings at $6.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, December 7th. Simmons reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $74.60 on Friday. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $1.793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This is a boost from Persimmon’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. Persimmon’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

