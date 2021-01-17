John K. Wulff Sells 2,000 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AAWW opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.34. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $809.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 88,582 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.