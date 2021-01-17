Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Increased by Ullmann Financial Group Inc.

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Shares of JNJ opened at $160.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.49 and its 200-day moving average is $148.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $161.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

