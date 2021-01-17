Jonathan R. Boldt Sells 996 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Stock

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $22,708.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of INOV opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

INOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

