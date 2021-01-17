JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) a €12.50 Price Target

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) received a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €13.42 ($15.78).

Get Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) alerts:

EPA ORA opened at €9.75 ($11.47) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.90. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a fifty-two week high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.