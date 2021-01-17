JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.83.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

NASDAQ FCEL traded down $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 59,785,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,440,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,957,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,504,000 after purchasing an additional 718,150 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 485,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 104,612 shares during the period. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.