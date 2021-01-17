JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a sell rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.21. 27,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.12. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

