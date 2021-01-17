JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

LDSCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSCY opened at $8.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $9.58.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

