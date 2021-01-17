JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OMVKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVKY opened at $44.41 on Friday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $54.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

