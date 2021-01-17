Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.84.

JNPR opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1,411.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

