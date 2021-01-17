Kalevi Kurkijarvi Sells 5,999 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $240,199.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,523.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kalevi Kurkijarvi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,001 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $242,440.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $43.23 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 895.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

