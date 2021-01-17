Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Up 51.2% in December

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the December 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KAOOY stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. 191,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,188. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15. KAO has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $17.50.

KAOOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KAO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KAO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

About KAO

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

