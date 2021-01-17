KardiaChain (KAI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.36 Million

KardiaChain (CURRENCY:KAI) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 17th. KardiaChain has a market cap of $39.62 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of KardiaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KardiaChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KardiaChain has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KardiaChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00047166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00127125 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00066648 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00247657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00067040 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,248.11 or 0.97067905 BTC.

KardiaChain Coin Profile

KardiaChain’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,049,800,000 coins. The official website for KardiaChain is www.kardiachain.io.

KardiaChain Coin Trading

KardiaChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KardiaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KardiaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KardiaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KardiaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KardiaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.