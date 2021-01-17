Kenneth D. Julian Sells 2,000 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $105.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 2.43. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $121.33.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Thor Industries by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 619,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,622,000 after acquiring an additional 161,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Thor Industries by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,986,000 after acquiring an additional 106,181 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 1,565.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after acquiring an additional 389,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,776,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,738,000 after acquiring an additional 131,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Northcoast Research raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

