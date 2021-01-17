Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) Given a €630.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €591.54 ($695.93).

EPA:KER opened at €561.80 ($660.94) on Wednesday. Kering SA has a one year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a one year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €578.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €550.12.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

