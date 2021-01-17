Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.14

Shares of Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.13. Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 527,925 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 789.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19.

About Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER)

Kerr Mines Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Armistice Resources Corp.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.