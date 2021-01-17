KeyCorp Boosts The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $90.00

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Timken from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Timken currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.43.

NYSE TKR traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $84.24. The stock had a trading volume of 448,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.02. The Timken has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $86.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $3,529,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,407 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $479,800.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,266 shares of company stock valued at $6,907,108 in the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Timken in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Timken in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Timken by 1,379.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Timken by 226.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Timken in the second quarter valued at $201,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

