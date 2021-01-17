KeyCorp Raises PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $27.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PDC Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.23. 761,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $25.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.30 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Korus purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,380.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $63,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 284,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 414,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 271,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,344,000 after buying an additional 53,467 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.