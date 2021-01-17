KeyCorp Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $225.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.07.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $201.59 on Wednesday. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.35 and its 200-day moving average is $202.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in Visa by 5.1% in the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the third quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.