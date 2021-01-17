Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at CIBC

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price upped by CIBC from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KEYUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Keyera from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Keyera from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Keyera from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KEYUF opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70. Keyera has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

