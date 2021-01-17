Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ KC traded down $3.13 on Wednesday, hitting $42.51. 2,123,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,808. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.07. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $49.92.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth $187,581,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth $40,863,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth $6,866,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth $6,644,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 97.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 425,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after buying an additional 209,704 shares in the last quarter. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingsoft Cloud (KC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.