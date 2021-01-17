Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Down 36.9% in December

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the December 15th total of 19,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

KINS stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,999. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $77.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 32.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 90,820 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 24.9% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 18,785 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 197,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 261.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

