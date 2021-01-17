Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $11.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.05.

KGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CSFB set a $10.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Kinross Gold by 10.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,271,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911,897 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $612,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 16.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,991 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,836 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $245,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KGC stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 15,539,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,506,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

