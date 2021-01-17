KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €68.00 by Morgan Stanley

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) received a €68.00 ($80.00) price target from Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.03% from the stock’s current price.

KGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €68.71 ($80.83).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €73.94 ($86.99) on Friday. KION GROUP AG has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €70.44.

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

