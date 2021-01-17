Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Shares of KSPHF opened at $22.20 on Friday. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $28.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58.

Get Kissei Pharmaceutical alerts:

Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products primarily in Japan. It offers Urief and Urief OD tablets for the treatment of dysuria; Glufast, Glubes, and Marizev tablets for type 2 diabetes; Darbepoetin Alfa BS and Epoetin Alfa BS injections for the treatment of renal anemia; Beova tablets for overactive bladder treatment; P-TOL chewable tablets for treating hyperphosphatemia; and Minirin Melt OD tablets for nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in males, central diabetes insipidus, and nocturnal enuresis resulted from decrease of urine osmolality.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.