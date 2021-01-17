Knight Equity Boosts Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $48.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target hoisted by Knight Equity from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an in-line rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.22.

KNX stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,632. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.39.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,472 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 933,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,994,000 after purchasing an additional 778,502 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,805,000 after purchasing an additional 669,308 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 734.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,441,000 after acquiring an additional 615,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $15,350,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

