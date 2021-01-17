Knowles (NYSE:KN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Knowles is well positioned to benefit from its capabilities in digital signal processing and algorithms. It enables users to engage with innovative technology across the Ear and IoT platforms. Rigorous testing and global scale of operations supports its business to invest in high-value solutions and boost revenues. The preliminary figures revealed by the company reflect that both revenues and earnings in the fourth quarter are likely to be well above the high end of the earlier guidance, driven by better-than-expected demand for micro-electro-mechanical systems microphone in multiple markets and healthy traction in the Hearing Health business. However, high research & development investments might lead to escalated costs, while supply chain disruptions and productivity setbacks remain major challenges.”

KN has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Knowles has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of KN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.45. 616,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,608. Knowles has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald Macleod bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 102.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 83,468 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the second quarter worth about $678,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 197,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 5.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

