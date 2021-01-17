Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 137 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 20.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,357,000 after buying an additional 215,193 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 567,088 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 285.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 595,827 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 994.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,942,000 after purchasing an additional 675,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Qorvo by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 502,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 354,209 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Qorvo from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.62.

QRVO opened at $177.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $186.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $425,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $313,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

