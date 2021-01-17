Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $375,000 Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,355,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,307,000 after acquiring an additional 79,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 145,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSCO opened at $157.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $160.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.95.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

