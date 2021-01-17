Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 125.6% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUB opened at $108.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.01. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

