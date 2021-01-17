Kryll Tops 24 Hour Volume of $74,962.00 (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. Kryll has a market capitalization of $7.46 million and approximately $74,962.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Kryll token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000703 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00057536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.12 or 0.00534214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00043445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.10 or 0.04144239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00013166 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00016219 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a token. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io.

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

