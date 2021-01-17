KuCoin Shares Trading 19.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00064936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.58 or 0.00521327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00043751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.64 or 0.04031005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00013048 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016610 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares (KCS) is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com.

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.