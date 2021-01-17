Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) Shares Up 9.9%

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE)’s share price was up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 994,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 819,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

About Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE)

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates in two segments: Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

