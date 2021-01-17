Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KYMR. HC Wainwright started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.67.

KYMR opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.56. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $420,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

