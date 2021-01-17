KZ Cash (KZC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One KZ Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $2,270.41 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00024923 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 tokens. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Token Trading

KZ Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

