L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $55.00 at B. Riley

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.68% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LB. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of LB stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.20. 3,952,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,674. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $48.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

